Everything looks nicer in full color. The same goes for our new click board™ – 7-SEG RGB click.

More than 16.000.000 color combinations are at your disposal. You can adjust the brightness from 0 to 255 steps.

The simple arrangement of a seven segment display can be seen almost in every house hold, office, and public area. On microwaves, alarm clocks, vending machines, calculators or electronic meters. So, add it to your project.

7-SEG RGB click

7-SEG RGB click carries a full color single 7 segment digit display. The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over the CS, and PWM pin on the mikroBUS™ line.

For more information about the click, see the product page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

