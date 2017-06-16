Right after 6LoWPAN C click, and 6LoWPAN T click we have a development board in the shop, to end the working week on a high note – 6LoWPAN clicker. The onboard 2.4 GHz RF transceiver allows you to add wireless communication to your project.

This development board is small enough that you can carry it anywhere with you, like a keychain, or a pack of gum. With two battery slots at the back or the clicker, you can power it on the go (with two standard AAA batteries).

Considering that we have more than 300 click boards™ in our range, you can add any sort of functionality on top of the ones the 6LoWPAN clicker already has. Add a temperature and humidity sensor, LED rings, a digital compass, or a motion detection sensor. Did you know that we even have a click that can detect lightning? Thunder click can protect you from the oncoming storm.

6LoWPAN clicker

6LoWPAN clicker is a compact development board with a mikroBUS™ socket for click board connectivity. It carries Microchip’s PIC32MX470F512H – 120 MHz/150 DMIPS, MIPS32® M4K® core microcontroller. And CA-8210 2.4GHz ISM band transceiver.

The board features everything you need to get started: a micro USB connector, two LEDs, and push buttons, ON/OFF switch, and headers for interfacing with external electronics.

6LoWPAN clicker has a PICkit™ connector on the right side of the board, for Microchip’s Debugger/Programmer.

