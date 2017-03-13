Connectivity is one of the main preoccupations of this modern day and age. Even though it is almost impossible to imagine your life without it, WiFi was invented only in 1991, by NCR Corporation and At&T Corporation for cashier systems.

Our WiFi ESP click is the newest edition to the wireless connectivity click board™ range and the connected world.

WiFi ESP click

WiFi ESP click carries the ESP-WROOM-02 module that integrates ESP8266EX.

The click can function in both AP (Access Point) WiFi mode, as well as in WiFi client mode. The click brings easy implementation and usage. The module supports the following network protocols: IPv4/TCP/UDP/HTTP/FTP.

For more information about the WiFi ESP click see the product page.

Yours Sincerely,

MikroElektronika