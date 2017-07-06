Do you want to learn how to control the Buggy over WiFI3 click? Of course you do because you’ll get a WiFi controlled four-wheel development platform. Teodor, from electronza.com, always has really interesting posts up his sleeve, and he has not fallen short of the mark this time.

Take a look at the tutorial he made for the Buggy. He used the Redkea app builder to create an Android application that drives the Buggy. First, you’ll see a lot of red dots, but if you look closer, you’ll notice the speed, direction, and light controls.

This is what Teodor had to say about his tutorial:

“The main idea of this project is to have the ESP8266 connect to WiFi and take commands from the Redkea app, then send the command code over the serial interface. The PIC32MX microcontroller onboard the clicker 2 board receives and parses the commands and then drives the Buggy accordingly.”

You’ll get code examples for both the WiFi 3 click and the Clicker 2 for PIC32MX, an in-depth explanation of the programming, guidelines how to connect all the hardware and screenshots of the app.

So go ahead and try it out yourself. Perhaps you can think of something to add to the project.

For more information about the Buggy, see the product page and the manual.

