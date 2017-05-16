Most IoT devices these days are expected to run on a single battery for years. The power consumption needs to be as low as possible. The WiFi network is adapting to this demand more and more. That is why we have a new wireless connectivity click board™ intended for IoT applications – WiFi 7 click.
You can now devote your time to making your IoT project the best possible version of itself, rather than worrying about the power consumption problems.
WiFi 7 click
WiFi 7 click carries the ATWINC1510-MR210PB IEEE 802.11 b/g/n module, specifically optimized for low-power IoT applications.
The click is designed to run on a 3.3V power supply.
The power consumption is as low as 22mA during transmit and receive states of the module.
For more information about WiFi 7 click see the product page.
Yours sincerely,
MikroElektronika