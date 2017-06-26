Teodor from electronza.com has prepared another interesting tutorial. We’re glad to see that our click boards™ are a source of inspiration in his projects. This time Weather click takes the stage.

Take a look how you can make a weather station at home, with the help of Weather click and SparkFun’s ESP8266 Thing.

Keep track of the changing degrees and get precise info, instead of waiting for the weather channel to tell you.

Weather click

Weather click carries BME280 integrated environmental unit from Bosch. It’s a sensor that detects humidity, pressure, and temperature, specifically designed for low current consumption and long-term stability. Those features make it ideal for applications like home automation control, personalized weather stations, sport and fitness tools and so on.

The sensor has three operating modes: sleep, forced, and normal. Also, the humidity and pressure sensors can operate independently.

For more information about Weather click, see the product page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

Products mentioned