The last six interns from France have finished their projects last Friday and left. They were kind enough to prepare a presentation on their click board™ projects, and to show us the cities they come from.

It was rather lovely, seeing all those picturesque images of France, the architecture, the countryside. They really brought sunshine to a gloomy November afternoon.

Each of them has done two click board™ projects while they were here with us.

As they said, it was a great way to learn about the whole process of following one project from beginning to end.

Some of them had some obstacles while they were working, but with the help of their mentors from the Hardware department, nothing was a problem.

Let’s hope they visit us next year. Judging by what they had to say about their time here, we’ll definitely see them again.

You can also check out some of our previous posts about the Intern lab, and it’s inhabitants.

It’s safe to say that we had an amazing year in the intern’s lab. Full of young, enthusiastic people ready to learn and improve. It does not get better than that.

Internship at MikroElektronika

Don’t forget that you can enter the internship program as well. Send us your internship applications and get the chance to work on challenging projects in the lab. Of course, you’ll be under the steadfast guidance of our engineers.

Do you have a project you always wanted to bring to life, but you didn’t know how?

Join the internship program and work with all our products. Show us your skills and talents. Let’s build something amazing together.

