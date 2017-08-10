It’s August, which means it’s time for a new UV click board™ – the third one to be precise. Maybe you don’t know this, but we’ve been releasing ultraviolet light sensor click boards™ during the month of August in the past three years. UV 3 click in no exception.

You can get the most use out of it during these hot days. The air is heavy with the smell of sunscreen, and everyone is worried if their skin is safe from the sun’s radiation. It’s so hot you could fry an egg on the sidewalk.

Well, our new click is there to tell you everything you want to know about the level of UV radiation.

UV 3 click

UV 3 click is an advanced ultraviolet (UV) light sensor with I2C protocol interface. The click carries VEML6070 UVA light sensor designed by the CMOS process. UV 3 click runs on either 3.3V or 5V power supply.

VEML6070 incorporates a photodiode, amplifiers, and analog/digital circuits into a single chip. VEML6070’s adoption of Filtron™ UV technology provides the best spectral sensitivity to cover UV spectrum sensing.

For more information about the click, see the product page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

Products mentioned