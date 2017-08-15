Communicate with up to four USB devices with the USB Wizard. Our newest development board also offers a mikroBUS™ socket.

USB Wizard

USB Wizard is an evaluation and demonstration platform featuring the USB4604 USB 2.0 4-Port hub controller. The board has four USB 2.0 downstream ports with individual port power control and overcurrent sense (OCS).

We have more than 300 click boards™ in our shop

What’s in the package

Open up our damage resistant protective box, and you’ll find the USB Wizard, a USB cable, and wall power supply with the appropriate AC plug.

For more information about the USB Wizard, see the product page.

