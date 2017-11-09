We have a week-long special offer on the USB Wizard evaluation and demonstration platform.

A week-long 20% discount

From today until November 16, 16:00 CET you can get this amazing board at a 20% discount.

mikroBUS™ socket

The board has one mikroBUS™ socket for click board™ connectivity. It also features a micro USB port for communicating with a PC.

On the bottom part of the board, you’ll find 4 USB host ports. With the USB Wizard, you will no longer be running low on USB ports.

For more information about the USB Wizard, see the product page.

