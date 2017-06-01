USB or Universal Serial Bus really doesn’t need an introduction, it is the most common way of connecting peripherals to a computer. USB ports and cables can be seen anywhere. Personal computers, mobile phones, cameras, printers, e-book readers, etc.

But when you are using an USB cable to connect some large industrial equipment or medical applications, the connection needs to be isolated. Our new click, USB UART 2 click, is the perfect solution for this type of situation.

USB UART 2 click

USB UART 2 click carries the ADUM4160BRWZ USB port isolator. The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over UART interface.

