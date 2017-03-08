We have a new click out that doesn’t mind the working environment. TouchKey 2 click has high moisture tolerance. Water droplets and wet hands pose no threat to it.

TouchKey 2 click

TouchKey 2 click carries four capacitive pads powered by ATtiny817 from Atmel. The click is designed to run on a 3.3V power supply. The four LEDs onboard the click indicate when the Key (Pad) is pressed.

The light blue color of the click may come as a surprise, but the plastic overlay protects it from harsh conditions. Like a protective cloud over the electrical components.

Customize the keys

You could even put a layer of paper or glass over the click board™. Customize it to your liking, it doesn’t have to be letters, use symbols, numbers or images. The choice is up to you.

For more information about the click, see the product page.

