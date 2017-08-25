Since almost all our compilers are now merged with Visual TFT (PIC, dsPIC, PIC32, AVR, and FT90x), we have prepared a quick tips&tricks video about working in the merged version of the software.

These tips and tricks will increase your productivity, and make the whole GUI building experience considerably better. We like to know that you are using the maximum of our software.

Now it’s up to you to play around with the colors and the design. The compiler will generate the code in the background. All you need to do is focus on your creativity.