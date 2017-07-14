Good news for all the .NET developers out there – a new operating system, TinyCLR, supports our Quail board. It’s been a while since we wrote about Quail, so we wanted to update you this Friday. We like to know that you can start your weekend with some good news.

You can take a look at the Tech Talk video and see for yourself (skip to 5:05 on the video if you want to see Quail right away).

As you know, we have more than 300 click boards™ in our range, and with four mikroBUS™ sockets on Quail the possibilities are endless. Plug your favorite click boards and use them with TinyCLR.

The video also talks about supporting our clicker and clicker 2 for STM32, and the MINI development board in the future, since Quail has started so well.

The ever popular Buggy is also standing in line to be supported in TinyCLR.

TinyCLR OS

Here’s a quick explanation, in case you don’t know what TinyCLR OS is.

TinyCLR Operating System is a renamed version of Microsoft’s .NET Micro Framework (NETMF), which is running on the Quail development board. Now, this new operating system is intended for people that are .NET developers, but you are welcome to jump on board.

You can read this forum post announcement if you want to learn more about it.

For more information on Quail visit the product page.

