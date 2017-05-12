With the unpredictable May weather, you need something to keep track of the changing degrees. How about our newest click board™? THERMO 4 click carries a sensor that can be set to periodically monitor ambient temperature.

THERMO 4 click

THERMO 4 click carries the LM75A digital temperature sensor and thermal watchdog. The sensor has the range from −55 °C to +125 °C. The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply.

It communicates with the target microcontroller over I2C interface.

You can use it as a part of a weather station, or for thermal management in an system, or for electrical appliances, the choice is up to you.

