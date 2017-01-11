Hexiwear is not losing its momentum, and neither is the girl riding the bicycle at the CES 2017 in Las Vegas.

NXP has shared a short video from the CES showroom of how to supercharge your gym session with Hexiwear. Perhaps it will inspire you to optimize your workout with Hexiwear as well.

CES 2017

The International CES (Consumer Electronics Show®) has been around since 1967. It’s a gathering place for people to showcase consumer technology innovations, from all over the world.

There’s an interesting 50-years timeline you can explore on their website. All the way from the first exhibition in New York to the present day.

For more information about Hexiwear, you can always check out our official page.

Yours Sincerely,

MikroElektronika