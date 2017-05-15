Give yourself a head start and save both time and money, with a 20% discount on all our software. That means that every compiler from PIC to FT90x is on discount. As well as our software tools, Visual TFT and Visual GLCD.

The offer lasts during the whole week, from May 15, 12:00 CET, until May 22, 12:00 CET. The discount applies at checkout.

Our first compiler was released all the way back in 2004. It was mikroPascal for PIC. Thirteen years later we are still full of energy and enthusiasm to provide you with the best possible product.

Seven architectures, three languages

There are 21 compilers to choose from. Seven architectures, on three programming languages. So give yourself a treat this spring and get a new compiler. Just think of all the libraries and examples in the compiler, the Help file, additional tools you can always use, and free support.

AVR version 7.00

Last Friday we released the latest version of our AVR compilers. Ten new MCUs are supported, and Visual TFT is integrated with the compilers. You can design and code in a single environment. See the full list of improvements, fixes, and updates in the Software Roadmap.

For more information about our compilers click here.

Visual TFT and Visual GLCD

Let’s be honest, Visual TFT is the best choice for GUI design. Especially if it’s integrated with one of our compilers. You will be able to create amazing interfaces with simple drag and drop elements. Unleash your creativity.

And for creating GLCD displays you can turn to our Visual GLCD software.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

Products mentioned