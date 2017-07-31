Do you lock your front door at night? Or your car while you run to the store? Well, of course, you do, it’s good to feel safe. So, secure your next project with our newest click, and make sure all your data is protected – Secure click is in the shop.

Secure click

Secure click carries the ATECC508A cryptographic coprocessor with secure hardware-based key storage. Secure click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over I2C interface.

The ATECC508A includes an EEPROM array which can be used for storage of up to 16 keys, certificates, miscellaneous read/write, read-only or secret data, consumption logging, and security configurations.

What are the best passwords?

A great password is both easy to remember and complex enough so that it is hard to hack. So, use upper case and lower case letter combinations, as well as numbers. Standard word patterns should be avoided. Also, the longer the password, the better.

For more information about Secure click, see the product page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

Products mentioned