After Secure 2 click which uses Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) algorithm with 128-bit keys, we are releasing Secure 3 click, a cryptographic coprocessor which uses Secure Hash Algorithm (SHA-256) with 256-bit key length, message authentication code (MAC) and hash-based message authentication code (HMAC) options. It is ideal to use for:

Secure download and boot – authentication and protect code in-transit

Ecosystem control – ensure only OEM/licensed nodes and accessories work

Anti-cloning – prevent building with identical BOM or stolen code

Message security – authentication, message integrity, and confidentiality of network nodes (IoT)

Secure 3 click

Secure 3 click carries the ATSHA204A, a cryptographic coprocessor with secure hardware-based key storage from Microchip. The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply. Secure 3 click communicates with the target microcontroller over an I2C interface. The click comes with stackable headers so you can put another click on the top of it.

