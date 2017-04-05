Do you remember when you were a kid, and you wanted to pass a secret message to your friend in class? After you wrote it down and folded the paper neatly, you would hope that it would reach your friend’s hands and not someone else’s. Well, we have a new Hexiwear demo that does the same thing but without all the stress and paper folding.

SPIRIT click demo with Hexiwear

You will need two Hexiwears, two Docking Stations, two SPIRIT click boards™, two USB UART click boards™ and of course two people.

Once you connected both Docking Stations to computers you need to set up the UART terminal.

The terminal window displays the messages you exchange. Just keep in mind that you will not be able to see the message you are typing. Only the person you send it to will be able to see it. So, make sure your typing skills are high enough.

The baud rate we have used on the UART terminal for this demo is 460800 bps.

Choose the right COM port, and you can start the message exchange.

You can see the code for this demo on GitHub.

SPIRIT click

SPIRIT click carries the SP1ML 868MHz ultra low-power RF module. The SP1ML is based on the SPIRIT1 RF sub-GHz transceiver (with integrated SMPS), STM32L1 MCU, integrated filter/balun and chip antenna.

The click is designed to run on a 3.3V power supply and communicates with the target microcontroller over UART interface.

For more information about the click see the product page.

