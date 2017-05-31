Can you keep up with our pace? Another isolator click has just been added to the shop – RS485 Isolator click.

RS485 Isolator click

RS485 Isolator click carries the ADM2682EBRIZ, a 5 kV rms signal and power isolated RS-485 transceiver. The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over UART interface.

Use RS485 Isolator click for isolating RS485 communication, and preventing voltage spikes from destroying sensitive equipment.

For more information about the click, see the product page.

