We have prepared a June progress report on the ARM and PIC32 compilers. The week can begin with the newest information on your favorite compilers.

PIC32 compilers

The release date for the PIC32 compilers is July 13, so we are right on track.

The list of the supported MCUs grows longer. The debug support for all these news microcontrollers is in the final phases. They will also be supported in mikroProg™ for PIC, dsPIC, and PIC32.

You can see the list of supported MCUs for the new release on the RoadMap page.

ARM compilers release

Everything is prepared! Tomorrow morning we are releasing the newest version of the ARM compilers (version 5.1.0).

You’ll get to see two videos on starting a project in the FreeRTOS. One with Hexiwear and the Docking Station, and one with the EasyMx PRO v7 for STM32 development board.

