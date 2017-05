Right after RN4870 click, we have another Bluetooth® click board – RN4871 click.

RN4871 click

RN4871 click carries the RN4871 Bluetooth® 4.2 low energy module from Microchip. The click is designed to run on a 3.3V power supply. It uses ASCII Command Interface over UART for communication with target microcontroller.

The module contains an integral ceramic chip antenna.

For more information about the click, see the product page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

Products mentioned