It’s difficult to sense light when it is coming from different sources. For example, to measure ambient light when fluorescent lighting is getting in the way. This is not a problem for our new click board™ – Proximity 3 click.

Proximity 3 click functions as a highly intelligent light and proximity sensor. It carries the VCNL4200 sensor from Vishay – high sensitivity long distance proximity sensor (PS), ambient light sensor (ALS) and 940 nm IRED.

With its smart sensing properties, this click can be used in a wide range of applications: TFT screens, lux meters, security sensors, etc.

Depending on settings, the proximity sensor can sense objects up to 1.5m distance.

