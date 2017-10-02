Have you ever visited our shop to see the newest products and saw one that you wanted, only if it had slightly different features? If that is so, don’t stress – we do product customization all the time.

You let us know what you need, and we’ll make it, in a way that fits your project.

Customization request

We have a customization request page, where you can submit all the details about your desired product.

Please be as detailed as possible when you submit your customization request. Send us images, freehand or technical drawings and other specifications in the attachment. That way the whole process will work much faster, and your product will arrive before you know it.

For example, if you want a mikromedia development board, but you don’t need the buzzer, and the audio jack, let us know, and you’ll have a customized mikromedia made specifically for you.

Do you need a sensor click board™ with additional headers? A clicker 2 development board with a different MCU of the same family? Anything is possible.

For more information about our products, visit the shop and browse through the categories.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

