The road to success is paved with a lot of hard work and a good idea to drive it. The story of click boards™ began when our CEO, Nebojsa Matic, asked himself:

“What is the minimum number of pins that can cover the greatest number of peripherals?”

As he was on the beach at the time, it was the perfect brainstorming canvas. He sketched in the sand what is now the mikroBUS™ standard. We can all be thankful that it was a sand beach and not a stone one.

The very first minute he arrived at the office he drew to the engineers what you see below. Like with all good ideas it was immediately clear to everyone how big this can get.

The path that leads from one piece of paper to the mikroBUS™ specs of today was not easy. There were many variables and obstacles to pass. But with commitment and effort, and the goal of 1000 click boads™ in sight, nothing was impossible.

Our commitment paid off. Today the mikroBUS™ is the fastest growing add-on standard endorsed by all the major manufacturers in the world: Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Analog Devices, ST Microelectronics, Maxim, u-blox, Quectel, and many others. All of them have adopted this standard and joined the program to include their best chips in a click board.

The 300th click

Today, we reached a major milestone – we released the 300th click board™, eINK click. It is one of those times when you need to calm your mind for a few minutes and take a deep breath, to let the realization sink in. From one simple idea to a dominant add-on board standard.

The road goes on. We plan to release more every day.

The next goal is 500 click boards™. Perhaps it seems far, but considering that we make almost one click board™ per day, the future is near and it’s bright.

Once we get to the 1000th click, we’ll plan the next move.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika