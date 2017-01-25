The colorful OLED C click has gotten a nice makeover — a new OLED display, the same one you have been seeing on Hexiwear.

The click is driven by an SSD1351 display controller that has 256-step contrast and 262K color control. This makes the display really vivid and full of color. A small display like this is ideal for short text messages, icons and images.

For more information about the OLED C click check out the product page.

If you want to see the full comparison of the old click and the new updated version, check out the comparison table in the documentation tab.

Yours Sincerely,

MikroElektronika