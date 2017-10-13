During the famous Oktoberfest in Munich, nobody raises their beer glass before the Mayor says so. After that, the festival begins. Here, at MikroE, we had an Oktoberfest party yesterday, and we did things a bit differently.

Since the party was announced a week in advance, everyone was checking their phone to see the weather forecast. Is it going to be sunny? Is it going to rain? Let’s be honest, the main reason for worry was the sausages. We all know that rain equals no barbecue. But on the other hand, who doesn’t love to sit outside in the autumn sun and sip a cold beer?

Thankfully the sky was clear, the sun was on the horizon and ready to set just when we ere all finishing work and heading to the lawn.

Beer and sausages – a match made in heaven

Everyone was thirsty after the sausages. You can see Neb, our CEO, pouring himself a cold one. At one point there was a line in front of the beer tap. Good thing you could dance while you wait. It all points to an unlikely truth – our engineers know how to throw a good party.

It was perfect weather at MikroE, the trees surrounding the building like a scenography for autumnal celebrations.

We used the last few days of good weather in the best possible way. If you feel inspired by this, use your weekend in the sun similarly.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika