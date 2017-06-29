NFC communication requires proximity. Just like all those confidential chats with your best friend. Effective communication skills are a crucial part of everyday life, so let’s not skip them when it comes to technology. Our newest product, NFC USB Dongle is a good example of this.

NFC USB Dongle

NFC USB Dongle is an NFC Reader-Writer based on NXP’s PN7150 high-performance full NFC controller, supporting all NFC Forum modes. The USB NFC Dongle is powered through USB connector.

This NFC controller supports all NFC Forum communication modes like peer to peer, reader/writer and Host Card Emulation. It allows interacting with all NFC devices on the market according to NFC Forum: from simple NFC tags to NFC-enabled smartphone.

For more information about the NFC USB Dongle, see the product page.

