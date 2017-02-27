The ARM compiler release will add support for Microchip’s CEC1702 as well as the previously mentioned MSP432.

To add the new chip we had to make a bit of a compromise, so the release will be delayed for one week (it’s not just the CEC1702 support, we also had to deal with some unforeseen setbacks that slowed down the development).

We pushed back the release to March 9, which is next Thursday.

All software and hardware libraries are finished. The delay is mostly to finalize the packaging and thorough testing of the new release.

More details on what was done since our last update are available at the roadmap page for the ARM compilers.

