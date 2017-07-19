Today we have a new MCU card for the EasyPIC Fusion development board. The Microchip MCU onboard the card has 415 DMIPS and 250MHz maximum frequency.

EasyPIC FUSION v7 ETH MCUcard with PIC32MZ2048EFH144

This particular EasyPIC FUSION v7 ETH MCUcard contains the PIC32MZ2048EFH144 microcontroller with on-chip peripherals. It’s a great choice for both beginners and professionals. After testing and building the final program, this card can also be taken out of the board socket and used in your final device.

EasyPIC Fusion v7

The EasyPIC Fusion development board supports three different architectures: dsPIC33, PIC24, and PIC32.

The board has a 104-pin MCU socket which you can use to add eight different cards from our shop.

For more information about the MCU card, see the product page.

