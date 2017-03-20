This development board is so small it can be mistaken for high-tech jewelry. But with 40 pins on the MINI-M4 for Kinetis, a USB connector, ARM® Cortex®-M4-based MCU and the DIP40 form factor, you can start any project.

MINI-M4 for Kinetis

MINI-M4 for Kinetis is a small ARM® Cortex™-M4 development board containing the NXP MK64FN1M0VDC12 microcontroller.

The board is pre-programmed with USB HID bootloader, so you don’t need an external programmer.

The onboard MCU has 1MB of Flash, 256KB of SRAM.

Kinetis toolchain

This development board fits perfectly into the Kinetis toolchain. With two clickers, mikroProg™, ARM compilers, Hexiwear and more.

For more information about this compact development board, see the product page.

Yours Sincerely,

MikroElektronika

Products mentioned