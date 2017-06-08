A miniature but powerful development tool – MINI-M4 for MSP432 development board.

MINI-M4 for MSP432

MINI-M4 for MSP432 is a small ARM Cortex™-M4 development board containing MSP432P401RIRGC microcontroller. This compact development board is designed to work as a standalone device or as an MCU card in DIP40 socket.

For more information about the MINI-M4 for MSP432 development board, see the product page.

MSP432 Toolchain

For everything MSP432 in one place, we have the MSP432 toolchain. Consisting of MSP432 clicker, clicker 2 for MSP432, mikroProg™ for MSP432, ARM compilers, and now the MINI-M4 for MSP432.

