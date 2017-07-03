Making multimedia applications is going to be a breeze, with our mikromedia Plus for TIVA development board.

A large 4.3’’ touchscreen, a powerful microcontroller from Texas Instruments, RF transceiver antenna, battery charger, and USB connector – all of that on one development board. And we didn’t even mention half of it. Let’s begin with the heart of the mikromedia Plus for TIVA, the ARM Cortex™ M4 microcontroller.

TM4C123GH6PGEI MCU

This powerful microcontroller has an 80-MHz processor core, 256 KB of Flash and 100 DMIPS performance. It’s ready to handle all your ideas, so don’t limit yourself. Let your creativity shine.

Battery power supply

You can keep all your mikromedia development boards powered with a Li-Polymer battery. Each one, including mikromedia Plus for TIVA, has a battery connector onboard. An LED will indicate when the battery is charging.

mikromedia Plus product line

The mikromedia Plus line of development boards features a 4.3” touchscreen, driven by the SSD1963 graphics controller, Nordic’s nRF240L01+2.4GHz RF wireless transceiver with an active chip antenna.

Check out the other four mikromedias in this line, and the shields that you can use to add functionalities to them.

For more information about the mikromedia Plus for TIVA see the product page.

