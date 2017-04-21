The easiest way to interact with electronics is through a GUI. In the best case scenario the graphic user interface is intuitive, easy to use and functional. Our newest mikromedia will allow you to build and design exactly that. mikromedia for PIC18FK has a 320×240 TFT color display and carries the PIC18FK microcontroller.

mikromedia for PIC18FK

Even if you are a beginner, you can start designing an application.

320×240 TFT Color Display with Touch Screen and Stereo MP3 Codec chip and the microSD™ card are the main highlights of this mikromedia.

The download section of the page has everything you need to get started: the Bootloader application, schematics, manuals, examples, etc.

In case you want to save pictures, or any other kind of media, the microSD memory card, and 8Mbit Serial Flash Memory has got you covered.

Clicker 2 for PIC18FK

Yesterday we released the clicker 2 that carries the same microcontroller as the mikromedia today. You could say that things are moving fast. As fast as the 64MHz operating frequency of the PIC18FK, with 16 MIPS.

For more information about the mikromedia for PIC18FK see the product page.

