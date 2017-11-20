We have a cure for this cold, grey weather outside – a new shield in the shop. It will not shield you from the winter winds, but check out what it can do.

Mikromedia 7 for STM32 Shield is the perfect way to expand the functionalities of your mikromedia 7 for STM32F4 and mikromedia 7 for STM32F7.

This is the first mikromedia shield with 5 mikroBUS™ sockets in our shop. That means you can add five different functionalities to your project. You already know we have hundreds of click boards available. Everything from temperature sensors and LED displays to voltage control. Don’t limit yourself – use our tools and make the best possible device.

The board features a UART select jumper, 5 mikroBUS™ sockets, connection pads, FTDI USB-UART converter and an external power supply screw terminal.

For more information about the mikromedia 7 for STM32 Shield, visit the product page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

Products mentioned