As announced last week, today we are releasing an intermediate PIC compiler release (mikroC, mikroBasic and mikroPascal). Its purpose is to add ICD support for 35 new MCUs from PIC16F, PIC16LF, and PIC18F families.

Of course, this also means we updated mikroProg Suite for PIC, bringing it to version 2.51.

The full list of newly supported MCUs can be viewed on the roadmap page for PIC compilers.

Next in line we have the release of AVR compilers (May 11) and PIC32 compilers (July 13). See the roadmap page for more details.

Sincerely yours,

MikroElektronika