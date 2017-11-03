The mikroBUS™ standard is on the front line of the fourth industrial revolution. With a mikroBUS™ socket on the 4zerobox industrial data acquisition is easy and fast.

The past limitations of IoT being implemented into industrial equipment are gone. The 4zerobox is the first modular electronic board easy-to-configure at hardware and software levels, tailored for IoT and Industry 4.0 solution providers. The board will be available sooner than you think, so get ready for everything it has to offer.

mikroBUS™ socket on the 4zerobox

The board has two mikroBUS™ sockets for click board™ connectivity. You will be able to add any functionality within a few minutes. As you know, we have more than 350 click boards™ in the range, and we are adding new ones every day.

Python programmable

The whole world is on the way to incorporate IoT into the daily life, and those needs can be met over the 4zerobox. The board is programmable in Python thanks to the Zerynth® SDK that enables Firmware OTA updates and ready-to-use connectivity modules for IoT cloud services like AWS and Google Cloud.

For more information about the mikroBUS™ standard, visit the official page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika