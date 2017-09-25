We have a new addition to our power management click boards™ family, the MIC23099 click, a battery output voltage regulator. The click incorporates both battery management functions and fault protection.

MIC23099 click

MIC23099 click carries the MIC23099 from Microchip, a high-efficiency, low-noise, dual output, integrated power management solution for single-cell alkaline or NiMH battery applications. The click is designed to run on a 3.3V power supply.

For more information about the MIC23099 click visit the product page.

