Small size, low power consumption, high-quality sound. What are we talking about this time? Mic click of course – the newest addition to the Audio and Voice click board™ range.

Mic click – picking up sound from any direction

Mic click carries the SPQ0410HR5H-B, a miniature, high-performance, low power, top port silicon microphone. The click is designed to run on a 3.3V power supply.

The SPQ0410HR5H-B is an omnidirectional microphone, meaning it can pick up sound equally from every direction. So, whichever way you speak to it, Mic click is going to record the signal with the same gain.

Maybe you are designing a project in which sound needs to be picked up equally from all directions. Hold it up, hold it down or to the side, it works the same. If you are looking for a microphone that will capture room sound, an audience, or the sound of passing traffic, an omnidirectional microphone will do that job perfectly.

For more information about the Mic click, see the product page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

Products mentioned