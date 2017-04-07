It’s Friday, and everyone is excited about the weekend, but a little down on energy. And since we cannot help you that particular problem, we made a new click board™ to keep all your battery powered projects fully charged. MCP73213 click can charge two Li-Ion/Li-Polymer batteries at the same time.

MCP73213 click

MCP73213 click carries the MCP73213 dual-cell Li-Ion/Li-Polymer battery charge management controller with Input Overvoltage protection from Microchip. The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply.

An onboard LED signalizes when the charging is complete, and the batteries are full.

The MCP73213 click is designed to charge a dual-cell Li-Ion/Li-Polymer battery, or two series connected single cell batteries.

Lithium-Ion and Lithium-Polymer batteries

Out of all the metals out there lithium is the lightest. Most of the lithium produced in the world today is extracted from underground pools in South America.

Those are the unusual facts about lithium-ion batteries, the rest of the information is pretty much as you would expect. Like any other regular battery you encountered in life, a lithium-ion battery is made out of cells.

Lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable and are not the same as Lithium ones, which are not.

