Modern cars are full of microcontrollers and sophisticated technology. The CAN network protocol is the most commonly used network for communication between electronics inside vehicles. MCP2517FD click is part of this story as it serves as a CAN connector.

MCP2517FD click

MCP2517FD click carries a DB9 9-pin connector and an ATA6563 CAN transceiver. It communicates with the target MCU over SPI interface.

ATA6563 has communication speed of up to 5Mbit/s and undervoltage detection.

The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply.

CAN connectivity

CAN or Controller Area Network was created for the automotive industry. A CAN bus is designed to allow MCUs and devices to communicate with each other.

Unlike in other network protocols, CAN does not send large amounts of data to one other microcontroller or device. Rather than that, it sends messages to the entire network. Small amounts of data are distributed to every node in the system.

