Did you know that the inventor of LEDs was actually trying to invent a laser? Way back in 1962, Nick Holonyak made the first LED, or light emitting diode. Our new click, MCP1664 click, has four LEDs, and they are very bright.

MCP1664 click

The click has four high-power white LEDs. You can set the light intensity of the LEDs to the level you prefer. The click carries MCP1664 a high-voltage step-up LED driver from Microchip. MCP1664 click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply.

You can use it as a camera flash, or in different gaming devices, or as a LED flashlight in a hand-held device. LEDs are a very energy efficient source of light, you don’t need to worry about power consumption.

For more information about the click, see the product page.

