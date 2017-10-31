A non-inverting buck-boost voltage regulator – MCP16331 click is in the shop, and our Halloween offer is still on. Get the click board™ with a 13% discount.

Buck-boost voltage regulator

A buck-boost converter is a type of a DC-to-DC converter used to efficiently produce a regulated output voltage which is either greater or lesser than the input voltage. A common use for a buck-boost converter is a battery-powered system, where the input voltage can vary, starting at full charge and gradually decreasing as the battery charge is used up.

