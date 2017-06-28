“The manometer showed ten degrees.” says Jules Verne is his famous book Twenty Thousand Leagues under the Sea. Would the great visionary be surprised to see how small the pressure sensor on our new click board™ is? Manometer 2 click has just been released in the shop.

Manometer 2 click

Manometer 2 click carries the MS5525DSO-SB001GS digital pressure sensor, based on leading MEMS technology. The click is designed to run on a 3.3V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over I2C or SPI interface.

Use it to get accurate pressure readings within a few seconds.

A digital manometer like this one can help you detect leaks, or problem is air conditioning systems, or just to measure the depth of water in a tank.

For more information about the Manometer 2 click, see the product page.

