Media Access Control Address or MAC Address is a hardware identification number. It uniquely identifies any device that has network capability. Our newest product, MAC Address click, supplies this physical address to your project.

MAC Address click

MAC Address click provides a unique node address for your application. It also has 1Kbit of writable EEPROM memory. MAC Address click carries the 24AA025E64 2K I2C Serial EEPROM with EUI-64™ node identity. The click is designed to run on either 3.3V or 5V power supply. It communicates with the target microcontroller over I2C interface.

For more information about the MAC Address click, see the product page.

