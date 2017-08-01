LSM6DSL click is the gyroscope and accelerometer combo with low power consumption and the newest addition to our shop.

LSM6DSL click

LSM6DSL click measures linear and angular velocity with six degrees of freedom. It carries the LSM6DSL high-performance 3-axis digital accelerometer and 3-axis digital gyroscope. The click is designed to run on a 3.3V power supply.

LSM6DSL click communicates with the target microcontroller over SPI or I2C interface, with additional functionality provided by the INT pin on the mikroBUS™ line.

Accelerometers and gyroscopes

As the name indicates, an accelerometer measures acceleration, or in simple terms, how fast an object is moving. Accelerometers can be used to sense motion of an object. Gyroscopes, on the other hand, measure how fast something is spinning about an axis.

For more information about the LSM6DSL click, see the product page.

