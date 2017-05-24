We have a new click that works well under pressure. From 260 to 1260 hPa, to be precise. LPS22HB click is a digital barometer.

LSP22HB click

LPS22HB click carries the pressure sensor that measures 260-1260 hPa absolute pressure. Pressure values are then read out from the IC’s registers, through I2C or SPI communication.

The click can measure temperature as well, it has a 16-bit temperature data output.

LPS22HB click works on a 3.3V power supply only.

Barometer facts

As you probably already know, barometers measure atmospheric pressure. But did you know that the idea of air having any sort of weight was not considered seriously, until the late Renaissance times?

Italian scientists Evangelista Torricelli invented the barometer around 1640. For his measurements, he used mercury, due to the fact that it is about 14 times denser that water.

For more information about the LPS22HB click, see the product page.

