A live update for mikroC, mikroBasic and mikroPascal for all architectures except 8051 (so PIC, PIC32, dsPIC/PIC24, AVR, FT90x, and ARM) has been released today.

We rolled out the update because we made minor interventions to the TFT library. It now supports the ST7789V TFT controller and includes automatic detection of whether the connected display is driven by an ILI9341 or ST7789V controller.

This update doesn’t affect our software roadmap and release dates. The changes to the TFT library also do NOT require any changes in user’s code.

The update was rolled to support both types of graphic displays that are used on mikromedia boards, to provide automatic detection of the controller.

To install the update, launch the compiler, go to Help >>> Check for Updates.

Sincerely,

MikroElektronika