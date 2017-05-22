We like to help and make sure your favorite devices are powered. A new battery in the shop – a Li-Polymer, 3.7V, 130mAh battery.

Li-Polymer Battery is the best solution for adding an autonomous and stable power supply to your devices. It can be a long lasting source for IoT applications, like temperature and humidity sensors, lighting system control, alarm systems, etc.

The battery has a 2-pin connector.

For more information about the battery, see the product page.

Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika

Products mentioned